New report shows COVID-19 trends among St. Louis County long-term care residents

The January numbers still reflect an ongoing crisis within care facilities, but they also represent a sharp decline from December

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The latest report from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health shows a hopeful trend for the safety of residents in long-term care facilities. Those living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other group care settings have been among the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, 410 long-term care facility residents were diagnosed with COVID-19, and 40 of these individuals died.

These numbers still reflect an ongoing crisis within care facilities, but they also represent a sharp decline from December, when 963 residents were infected and 178 died, the county released in a report Wednesday.

According to the report, “Care facility residents account for 6.4% of all infections in Saint Louis County and 54.5% of all deaths.”

Long-term care residents are in the top priority tier for vaccinations. If you are recognized as part of this vaccination tier, you can pre-register by visiting stlcorona.com. Those who are pre-registered with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will be contacted when an appointment is available.

The full report can be viewed on the county's website here.

