St. Louis County loosens restrictions on restaurants, bars, arcades and refs

The curfew that was in place for restaurants, bars and businesses is now gone

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County took new steps Friday to continue its gradual reopening process and return to a “new normal.”

The county health department outlined three restrictions that have been loosened.

Some curfews eliminated

The Safer at Home Order has been changed to eliminate curfews for restaurants, bars and casinos. Until Friday, those businesses were ordered to close at midnight.

The county has gradually been loosening this restriction, going from dining rooms being closed altogether late last fall to an 11 p.m. curfew last month.

Arcade games can resume

Fire up the pinball machine. Arcade games can be plugged in and played again in places like movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades.

But there are still some restrictions in place. St. Louis County said the games have to be in a separate location from dining and drinking areas, and people aren’t allowed to eat or drink around the games. The machines also need to be wiped down between each use, which can be done by the customers if cleaning supplies are provided.

Players need to continue practicing social distancing and must still wear a mask.

No masks for refs

The third change allows those who officiate outdoor youth and adult sports to do so without wearing a mask. Those officiating games and competitions inside must still wear a mask or face covering.

County officials said the changes Friday give residents and businesses a little more flexibility as more people are getting vaccinated.

“We are hopeful that with more people getting vaccinated, we can continue our gradual reopening of St. Louis County, focusing on the safety of our residents and employees,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

“We have taken these steps working closely with our advisory groups to allow our businesses more flexibility in operating in a safe and measured way,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, director of the Department of Public Health.