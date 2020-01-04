ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man in his 80s is the fourth person in St. Louis County to die from the coronavirus.

The county said the man had chronic medical conditions before testing positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 492 cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis County. Across the state, 1,421 people have tested positive.

St. Louis County reported its third COVID-19 death earlier Tuesday, a woman in her 50s with chronic medical conditions. The St. Louis County Department of Health said it was notified late Monday night of the death. While the agency did not publicly identify the woman, 5 On Your Side previously identified her as Juanita Graham, a former preschool teacher in the Webster Groves School District.

A woman in her 80s with chronic medical conditions was the second person to die from COVID-19 in the county.

The first death was Judy Wilson-Griffin.

While Judy Wilson-Griffin is the first person to die from the coronavirus in the St. Louis area, she will always be remembered as a beloved healthcare worker. Wilson-Griffin worked at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, SSM Health confirmed with 5 On Your Side Friday night.

She was in her 60s and tested positive on March 17.

