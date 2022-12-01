St. Louis County Department of Revenue makes changes due to COVID

About 27% of the department’s staff is out due to virus infections.

CLAYTON, Mo. — As COVID-19 cases continue surging across St. Louis County, the Department of Revenue is making a change at one of its offices.

Starting Thursday, the department will require appointments for in-person services at its Clayton location. This policy will stay in place through March 7.

The change is being made as the department deals with staffing shortages. About 27% of the department’s staff is out due to COVID, according to a news release from the county.

“It is the Department of Revenue that interacts the most with customers inside our three county buildings,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in the release. “This change allows the county to provide the best possible customer service experience while also limiting exposure for our public facing employees.”

Page talked about the changes during his Wednesday morning briefing. He said the best way to keep employees and residents safe is to limit the crowding in waiting rooms.

Watch Page's full briefing in the video below:

If you need to visit the Clayton office, you can make an appointment through the county’s website or call 314-615-5500 or 311.

Walk-in services are still available at the department’s Northwest Crossings location at 715 Northwest Plaza Drive and south county location at 4546 Lemay Ferry Road. Appointments also can be made by using kiosks at both of these locations or by visiting the county's website.

St. Louis County also is considering holding County Council meetings virtually, as they did at the beginning of the pandemic.