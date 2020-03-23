ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is under a stay-at-home order, which is impacting businesses as people try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Even though that order is just starting, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is starting the planning process for how to help those businesses.

On Monday, he created the St. Louis County Economic Rescue Team, which will help advise the county on how to stabilize the local economy.

“The coronavirus is making our friends sick and it’s making our local economy sick too,” Page said. “We know St. Louis County’s workers and business owners will be hurt. The Economic Rescue Team can help them heal when this virus has run its course.”

The team will work with similar groups created in surrounding areas and existing regional economic development partners.

The team will be appointed by Page. He will be choosing from the applications filled out on the county's website here.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, St. Louis County had 69 cases including one death.

