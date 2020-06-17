St. Louis County Executive Sam Page COVID-19 briefing

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Page will hold briefings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week at 8:30 a.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a briefing Wednesday morning.

Page has been holding briefings since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During Monday’s briefing, Page was at Club Fitness as it was the first day that gyms and fitness centers were allowed to reopen in the county.

Major changes include: Group fitness classes must be limited in size and cannot exceed 25% of a room’s capacity and participants must be separated by at least 6 to 8 feet while exercising. There can be no shared equipment during the class.