St. Louis County Executive Sam Page COVID-19 briefing

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Page will hold briefings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week at 8:30 a.m.
Credit: UPI
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page talks about re-opening St. Louis County during his tri-weekly press briefing, in Clayton, Missouri on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Page says he is working with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on the date of May 18th as the beginning of some businesses to reopen. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a briefing Wednesday morning.

Page has been holding briefings since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During Monday’s briefing, Page was at Club Fitness as it was the first day that gyms and fitness centers were allowed to reopen in the county.

Major changes include: Group fitness classes must be limited in size and cannot exceed 25% of a room’s capacity and participants must be separated by at least 6 to 8 feet while exercising. There can be no shared equipment during the class.

