St. Louis County Executive to announce $5M in funds for housing stabilization

You can watch the briefing on the 5 On Your Side app, KSDK.com or KSDK’s Facebook

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold his last of three weekly COVID-19 briefings on Friday.

Page has been holding COVID-19 briefings three days a week since the pandemic began.

You can watch the briefing on the 5 On Your Side app, KSDK.com or KSDK’s Facebook.

According to Page's office, he will announce $5 million in federal funds for housing stabilization — $2 million on homeless prevention and $3 million on utility assistance and mortgage assistance.

As of June 4, there are 5,165 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in St. Louis County.

In total in the county, 449 people have died due to complications related to the virus.

According to the county’s dashboard, in the past week – there’s a daily average of 1,374 tests being administered. Testing has been one of Page's top priorities since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In Page’s two other briefings this week, he discussed the death of George Floyd along with protests in the area.

He reiterated his support for peaceful protests and reminded people to wear a mask and practice social distancing when protesting. He also asked anyone who has participated in a protest to quarantine for two weeks if they were not able to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

On Tuesday, Page chose not to issue a countywide curfew. The City of St. Louis is currently under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

On June 8, bars in the county will be allowed to reopen, but with restrictions.

Fitness centers and gyms will be able to reopen on June 15.