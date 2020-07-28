St. Louis County executive to discuss supply and expanding access of COVID-19 tests

The briefing will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the status of testing in the county.

We're live from the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley. Posted by County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

This includes the supply of tests, expanding access to testing throughout the county, ensuring timely results to patients and improving reporting time for test administrators, according to a press release from Page’s office.

“While there is now greater access to testing, it has resulted in a backlog at labs, making it more difficult to get results back to those who are waiting to find out if they have COVID-19,” Dr. Page said. “Parents and superintendents need to see the virus trends now as they make school decisions for the fall and we need the results back quickly so that all our residents can continue moving about safely in the community.”

Earlier on Tuesday, St. Louis County’s Department of Health said the numbers on stlcorona.com were incomplete.

“Unfortunately, today’s reported figure of 88 new cases reflects incomplete data. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has identified errors in timeliness and accuracy of the data it received from private urgent care companies that administer tests in the county. As an example, one urgent care company recently reported 17,700 test results in two batches over a three-day period, raising concerns about possible duplications and other problems with the data. DPH is reviewing those test results and will post them after it confirms the accuracy of the data reported. Until then, DPH will not include that data in reports.