ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is giving an update to the county's COVID-19 response, a practice he began Monday.

Page will hold regular briefings three times a week.

Of the state's COVID-19 cases, 1,851 are in St. Louis County, according to the state's website Tuesday. St. Louis County is also reporting 53 deaths, an increase of three from Monday.

On Monday, the county announced eight new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 50.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,686 cases and 133 deaths, an increase of 298 cases and 19 deaths from the numbers reported Tuesday. The numbers reported by the department did not include nine deaths and about 50 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 4,752 cases and 147 deaths in Missouri.

The St. Louis area accounts for more than two-thirds of the total cases in the state, and for 105 of the state's deaths. St. Louis County, St. Louis and St. Charles County are the top three counties in terms of cases and deaths in the state.

