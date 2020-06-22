St. Louis County Executive announces guidelines for youth sports

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Guidelines for some youth sports will go into effect next week, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during his briefing Monday morning.

The youth sports that will be allowed include outdoor baseball, soccer, cheerleading and rugby.

Huddles, handshakes and high-fives will not be permitted.

However, some organized sports will not be allowed, including indoor basketball and wrestling.

There have been a total of 5,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 550 people have died, according to the St. Louis County Health Department website.

The county has opened two testing sites, one in Sunset Hills and another in Berkeley. Page has encouraged people to make appointments to get tested.

The state health department reported a record number of new cases two days in a row over the weekend.