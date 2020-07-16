St. Louis County executive to discuss back-to-school process, youth sports as COVID-19 cases increase

“We know that gatherings of young people and adults around youth sports are the primary source of spread in the community,” Page said on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is holding a briefing to discuss back-to-school process and youth sports restrictions as cases of the coronavirus increase in the area.

On July 15, Page said health officials are keeping a close eye on the number of new cases among younger residents, especially those between the ages of 10 and 29 years old.

He noted sports gatherings as being a source of the rise in cases.

St. Louis County on Thursday reported a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases for the second time in three days.

On Thursday, the county health department reported 261 newly confirmed cases, bringing the county's total to 8,561. Thursday's single-day increase topped the previous mark of 243 set on Tuesday.

The total number of tests administered in the county increased by 3,183 on Thursday. The county said a total of 121,385 tests have been administered. No new deaths were reported in St. Louis County Thursday.