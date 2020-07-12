St. Louis County executive gives update on COVID-19

Sam Page will hold his regularly scheduled coronavirus briefing at 8:30 a.m. Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page gave an update on the coronavirus situation during a regularly scheduled briefing Monday morning.

Monday’s update came after the county has ordered several restaurants to close their doors for violating a health order that bans indoor dining.

Last Thursday, Whalen’s Bar received a suspension notice and was refusing to close, according to a St. Louis County spokesman. Earlier in the week, Bartolino’s South, Final Destination, OT’s Bar and Satchmo’s Bar and Grill were ordered to close.

Bartolino’s South reopened Thursday for carryout, curbside and limited patio seating after submitting a plan that was approved by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. Final Destination’s permit was reinstated Friday afternoon after its health plan was approved.

The owner of Satchmo’s Bar and Grill sent the county a letter demanding a hearing to expedite reopening and threatened legal action, the county spokesman said. As of Friday afternoon, OT’s Bar hadn’t reached out to the county since it was ordered to close. The county planned to reach out to the bar to make sure the owners know they need to respond to the notice to avoid "finalization of their suspension."

St. Louis County has 55,883 confirmed COVID-18 cases as of Sunday morning. The numbers for Monday haven’t been updated yet. The county is reporting an average of 581 new cases a day. The positivity rate over the past week is 18.1%.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported several decreases in COVID-19 numbers at local hospitals. New hospital admissions, the seven-day average of new hospital admissions and the seven-day average of hospitalizations all decreased.

As far as bed capacity at task force hospitals in the St. Louis area, the average staffed bed capacity was at 76%. The ICUs were at 88% of their total staffed capacity.

Here is the full breakdown of data from the task force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 132 to 109

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased 119 to 117

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 920 to 912

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 868 to 865

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 107 to 74

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased from 187 to 194

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased from 118 to 115