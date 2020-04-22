St. Louis County Executive to sign extended stay-at-home order on Wednesday

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Page will hold briefings at 8:30 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a briefing on the coronavirus Wednesday morning.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Page will hold briefings at 8:30 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

5 On Your Side will livestream the briefings on KSDK.com and the 5 On Your Side app.

According to a press release, Page will sign an executive order to extend the stay-at-home rules.

During his briefing on April 20, Page reiterated that the stay-at-home order has been extended indefinitely with plans to revisit in mid-May.

He said the reopening of the county will be ‘gradual,’ when it does happen.

There is no specific date as of right now. Page said he and other officials are watching the models very closely, along with feedback from public health officials.

“We will begin revisiting what an opening of government will look like over the next couple of weeks. We expect over this week that the hospitalizations, the ICU admissions will begin to peak – as that happens, we’ll be able to revisit what opening up the government will look like and what opening up the businesses in our community will look like,” he said.

The current stay-at-home order was supposed to end on April 22.

On April 24, the county is expected to receive nearly $175 million from the CARES Act.

“We can buy more testing supplies, which is what we need to take care of sick people in our community and to come up with a pathway to open our businesses and commerce,” Page said.

He said the testing market is competitive.

“I would very much like to start this reopening in mid-May, and it’s not responsible to do that unless we have an active testing environment and we need to move quickly to purchase these tests,” Page said.