CLAYTON, Mo. — As numbers continue to climb toward a coronavirus peak, local leaders are preparing for the potentially high number of deaths. Plans are in plan to open a temporary morgue if current facilities become overwhelmed.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page discussed the plans during a briefing Monday morning.

Page said regional leaders have been working together on a plan should the number of deceased exceed capacity at the current medical examiner's office.

They have identified a site that would work for their needs: a warehouse in Earth City.

"St. Louis County — and our surrounding public health departments — have met with the interfaith coalition in our region to make sure that we're adopting all the proper processes for families, and they're able to follow their faith teachings," Page said.

St. Louis health department director Dr. Fred Echols previously said the city's stay-at-home order will "likely" be extended because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

He explained that it's hard to know when the COVID-19 cases will spike, but he continues to monitor total diagnoses — as well as several factors — when determining whether the stay-at-home order will end as planned after April 22.

Page said the national testing shortage makes it hard to tell the true number of coronavirus patients in the area.

"We need a better testing environment, and we need to make sure our hospital capacity is strong," Page said, adding he would need to see hospital staffing numbers stay consistent and total case numbers come down before reopening non-essential businesses.

"All the information we need to make that decision, we don't have yet," Page said. "But we'll be watching that this week and coming together, and we'll make an announcement soon."

