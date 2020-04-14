ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County area family appeared on the Today Show following their recoveries from the coronavirus.

The Weinhaus family appeared on the third hour of the Today Show on Tuesday.

In March, five family members were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Jane Weinhaus, her husband Mike and two of their adult children and a daughter-in-law. Jane and Mike were both in the ICU – Jane’s stay lasted longer than her husband’s.

She spent weeks on a ventilator at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She had no previous health problems or preexisting conditions. She is a teacher at Temple Israel's Deutsch Early Childhood Center, where other teachers and one parent tested positive.

The good news is – all five members have recovered. Jane will still need some physical therapy, her husband told 5 On Your Side.

Mike talked about how his wife is a fighter during their video appearance on the Today Show.

”When you see your most loved one on a ventilator it was really scary but she kept a positive attitude, she’s a fighter, I knew she’d make it,” he said on the show.

