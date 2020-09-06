St. Louis County guidelines for movie theaters, arcades and bowling alleys

The new health and safety guidelines go into effect on June 15

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — New guidelines for indoor entertainment venues in St. Louis County go into effect on June 15. The guidelines have been put in place to protect employees and customers from getting and spreading COVID-19.

The new guidelines include:

Social distancing – maintaining at least 6 feet between employees and customers

Monitoring of employee health – ensuring employees are in good health and displaying no symptoms while at work

Using personal protective equipment (PPE) – a face cover must be worn by employees and customers

Disinfecting and cleaning – wash and sanitize hands regularly and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces with an EPA-approved disinfectant

Since entertainment venues like movie theaters, arcades and bowling alleys involve direct interactions with members of the public, those facilities will have to comply with capacity limitations.

Facilities will also have to install physical barriers between customers and employees or ensure 6 feet of distance and install markings that show 6 feet of distance in checkout lines.

Guests will also not be allowed to bring in outside containers or reusable bags or boxes into the facilities.

Requirements that are specific to movie theaters:

Movie theaters are encouraged to utilize online ticket sales to manage capacity limitations.

Ensure proper spacing between guests in the movie theater (6 feet separation).

Two or more members of the same household may sit next to one another, with two empty seats on either side (6 feet separation).

Two individuals who are not members of the same household but who are attending together can sit next to one another, with two empty seats on either side (6 feet separation). Leave every other row empty

Disinfect seats, arm rests, cup holders and all other frequently touched areas in the theater between screenings.

Requirements that are specific to arcades and bowling alleys:



Adjust equipment layout and close or restrict access to equipment to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between equipment. All equipment must be disinfected prior to the next customer’s use of the equipment.

Limit guest per lane or group to no more than 6 individuals.

In venues that have lanes or stations, open every other lane or station only.

Require customers to use only one piece of equipment during their visit (for example one bowling ball, one putter, etc.).

Require customers to clean equipment such as bowling balls that they touch. Customers should use disinfecting wipes before and after each use.

Disinfect equipment, including bowling balls, shoes pool cues, putters, and other rentals before and after each guest’s use.

Do not utilize interactive exhibits where the visitors touch displays.

Click here for more information on entertainment venue guidelines.