Watch live: St. Louis County executive briefing on first day of gyms, fitness centers reopen

June 15 is the first day gyms and fitness centers can reopen in the county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is holding a briefing at 8:30 a.m. at a gym in St. Louis County.

5 On Your Side will livestream the briefing on KSDK.com, the 5 On Your Side app and KSDK’s Facebook.

June 15 is the first day gyms and fitness centers can reopen in the county.

Major changes include: Group fitness classes must be limited in size and cannot exceed 25% of a room’s capacity and participants must be separated by at least 6 to 8 feet while exercising. There can be no shared equipment during the class.

According to Page’s office, the briefing will focus on the reopening of remaining St. Louis County businesses including gyms and fitness centers.