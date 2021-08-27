St. Louis County health director to issue public health order on masks Monday

A spokesman for County Executive Sam Page said Page will provide more details during his Monday morning press conference

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County's acting health director will issue a new public health order on masks Monday, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page said.

The spokesman did not provide more specifics regarding the order from acting health department director Dr. Faisal Khan. The spokesman said Page would provide more details during his Monday morning press conference.

The announcement of a new order comes as the battle over a mask mandate in the county continues.

A mask mandate in St. Louis County went into effect on July 26. This was presented by Page and the health department.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit that same day in an effort to stop the mandate, and the St. Louis County Council voted to repeal it on July 27.

Despite the vote, Page claimed the mandate was still in effect, so, the battle went to the courts.

On Aug. 3, the St. Louis County circuit court granted a temporary restraining order, which halted the mask mandate placed by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and Page.

On Aug. 17, both sides went back to court. The next day, Circuit Judge Nellie Ribaudo granted a preliminary injunction that prevented St. Louis County health officials and the county executive from enforcing the mask mandate for the time being.

Last Monday, that same judge kept in place a temporary injunction against enforcement of St. Louis County's mask mandate, after the administration of County Executive Sam Page argued it should be dissolved and a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt dismissed.

St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Nellie Ribaudo decided that although the County Council last month voiced support for a mask mandate from Page dating to July 26, passing a resolution that purported to extend it, that mandate had already expired due to a new state law.

A hearing on whether to grant a permanent injunction against the mandate is set for Oct. 18.