List: St. Louis County schools approved to play football this week

County Executive Sam Page said five school districts have had their safety plans approved so far and more than a dozen others have their plans under review

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It's a statement some families in St. Louis County have not only been waiting to hear, but it's one they've actively protested, petitioned and fought for.

“High school football will be played in some schools this Friday,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday morning

He confirmed so far five school districts have had their safety plans approved by the county's health department to resume playing competitive football games beginning this week.

The five high schools given the OK to play are:

De Smet Jesuit

Lindbergh

MICDS

Parkway

Westminster Christian Academy

5 On Your Side has confirmed the following school districts and schools, both public and private, have submitted their plans, which are currently under review:

Affton

Affton Chaminade

Christian Brothers College High School

Clayton

Jr. Cadets Athletic Program

Kirkwood

Ladue

Lutheran South

Oakville

Rockwood

Saint Louis Priory School

St. John Vianney

Trinity Catholic High School

Webster Groves

Page said it’s an ongoing process and plans will continue to be reviewed and approved.

School districts were allowed to begin submitting their plans Monday morning after Page announced restrictions on high-contact sports would be loosened, allowing athletes to compete in football, ice hockey and basketball.

The plans must include screening, quarantining and isolation guidelines other youth sports already are following. They also need to include how fans and spectators will be managed along with a pledge to cooperate with contact tracing efforts.

“Many of those athletic directors submitted their guidelines on Monday and they’re in the process of being reviewed,” Page explained.

You can watch Sam Page address high school sports in the video player below.

In announcing the loosened restrictions on high school sports, Page said there have been improvements in COVID-19 rates and cases among the 15- to 19-year-old age group. The rate of new cases has declined along with the positivity rate. Page said more teens are getting tested, a trend that needs to continue.

Monday’s announcement also included a recommendation for a return to in-person learning for high school students. Page stressed this is a recommendation and not a mandate for schools and families.

And beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, businesses are allowed once again to operate at 50% capacity, going up from the 25% limit that’s been in place. Self-service drink and food stations in convenience stores and restaurants also will be allowed beginning Wednesday afternoon.