Which high schools can play football in St. Louis County this week?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Friday night lights will be back on at more than a dozen high schools in St. Louis County this week.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has approved the safety plans for several schools and school districts, allowing them to play competitive football games against other teams in the county.

So far, the county has approved the following schools and school districts to play:

Affton High School

De Smet Jesuit

Chaminade

Clayton School District

Jr. Cadets Athletic Program

Kirkwood School District

Ladue High School

Lindbergh School District

Lutheran North

Lutheran South

Mehlville School District

MICDS

Parkway School District

Rockwood School District

Saint Louis Priory School

Webster Groves School District

Westminster Christian Academy

County executive Sam Page said the approval process is ongoing and more schools will continue to be cleared to play.

Right now, the health department is working with CBC and Vianney high schools on their plans. Trinity Catholic High School was told to resend theirs, the county spokesman said.

The Chesterfield Hockey Association's plan also is under review.

School districts were allowed to begin submitting their safety plans Monday after Page announced restrictions on high-contact sports would be loosened, allowing athletes to compete in football, ice hockey and basketball.

The plans must include the screening, quarantining and isolation guidelines other youth sports already are following. They also need to include how fans and spectators will be managed along with a pledge to cooperate with contact tracing efforts.

“Many of those athletic directors submitted their guidelines on Monday and they’re in the process of being reviewed,” Page said Wednesday.

In announcing the loosened restrictions on high school sports, Page said there have been improvements in COVID-19 rates and cases among the 15- to 19-year-old age group. The rate of new cases has declined along with the positivity rate. Page said more teens are getting tested, a trend that needs to continue.