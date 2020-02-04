ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Health is giving labs and health care providers deadlines to report testing of patients and deaths related to COVID-19.

The rapid order notification goes into effect Thursday.

"The order is intended to enhance and accelerate the notification process and minimize confusion," according to a press release from the county. "Ultimately, the order will result in DPH being able to save lives while providing the public with the best information available as expeditiously as possible."

The health department will require any lab or health care provider to alert health officials immediately, but no later than six hours after the notification of the positive result, the release said.

Deaths related to COVID-19 must be reported immediately, but no later than 24 hours after the death.

Negative COVID-19 test results will also have to be submitted immediately.

"If both positive and negative results are being reported in a systematic fashion, DPH will eventually have the ability to report the overall amount of tests being administered with confidence," the release said. "This is a benchmark DPH is striving for."

