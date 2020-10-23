49 COVID-19 cases now reported at St. Louis County Jail

Health officials said four of the six new cases were discovered in tests taken during the intake process at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Six more inmates have contracted COVID-19 inside St. Louis County’s Buzz Westfall Justice Center.

That makes 49 cases discovered in the jail since Oct. 2, the county health department reported Friday.

Health officials said four of the six new cases were discovered in tests taken during the intake process, meaning they were inmates who were just coming into the jail. Those cases aren’t related to the current outbreak. The other two cases involved inmates who were tested while being held behind bars.

All patients were isolated from the general jail population, St. Louis County said.

There are 900 people jailed at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center. All of the inmates have been tested and some are being retested.