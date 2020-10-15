COVID-19 cases increase at St. Louis County justice center

The total number of COVID-19 cases is at 32 for the month of October

CLAYTON, Mo. — More cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed at the St. Louis County Buzz Westfall Justice Center.

According to a spokesperson, 12 more incarcerated individuals have tested positive for the virus, which brings the total number to 32 for the month of October.

There are still 103 COVID-19 tests pending, a spokesperson said. Three of the individuals have experienced mild symptoms, while the rest are asymptomatic. All were residents of one of two of the facility’s 26 housing units.

The outbreak was first identified on Oct. 2, when an incarcerated patient tested positive for the virus during routine screening. That person was transferred to the facility's COVID-19 unit.

Nearly all of the facility’s nearly 900 residents have been tested, and additional testing is ongoing, according to a spokesperson.

The individuals who have tested positive are isolated. A spokesperson said a medical provider is seeing each patient who tests positive for a medical assessment.

The source of the outbreak is not clear at this time. Until the latest cluster of cases, DPH had detected no evidence of transmission of the virus within the facility.

Incarcerated individuals affected by the outbreak have access to telephones at least twice daily, and facility employees are encouraging patients and close contacts to keep their families updated. Families of incarcerated individuals who would like more information are encouraged to email stlcohealth@stlouisco.com or call 314-615-5245 and ask for the Medical Community Liaison, who will address their concerns and facilitate communication with family members.