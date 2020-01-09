St. Louis County Library offering free COVID-19 testing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library system is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at several locations this fall.
Testing will take place in branch parking lots.
The next opportunities for testing include:
- Samuel C. Sachs Branch – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 3,
- Lewis & Clark Branch – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 8
- Grant's View Branch – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 10
Check out the St. Louis County Library website for a full list of dates and to make an appointment, click here.