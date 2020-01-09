x
St. Louis County Library offering free COVID-19 testing

Testing will take place in branch parking lots
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library system is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at several locations this fall.

Testing will take place in branch parking lots.

The next opportunities for testing include:

  • Samuel C. Sachs Branch – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 3,
  • Lewis & Clark Branch – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 8
  • Grant's View Branch – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 10

Check out the St. Louis County Library website for a full list of dates and to make an appointment, click here.

