St. Louis County Library branches reopen Friday after closing due to COVID-19 concerns

There will be several changes and requirements in place. Here's what you need to know

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — All St. Louis County Library locations will reopen Friday, June 19 with some changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We are so happy to welcome our patrons back to our St. Louis County Library branches. We will be smiling behind our masks and we know our patrons will be too,” Library Director Kristen Sorth said.

Masks will be required for visitors who are 9 and older. Free masks will be available for anyone who doesn’t have one. The library also is asking people to limit their visits to 60 minutes. There also will be capacity limits at each location.

Hours for all 20 branches will be Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those who are unable or uncomfortable with going inside the library, curbside service will continue to be offered.

St. Louis County Library outlined the following safety measures that will be in place as branches reopen:

Maximum occupancy is restricted per location.

All library usage will be limited to a maximum of 60 minutes.

Limited numbers of computers available.

Computer usage will be limited to a maximum of 45 minutes.

Other than chairs at computer tables, there will be no seating for patrons.

Copying, scanning, faxing, and retrieval of printouts will be performed by employees on behalf of patrons.

Public restroom access will be limited to one patron at a time.

Discovery Zones will remain closed.

In-person History and Genealogy services will be offered by appointment only. Other History and Genealogy services will be offered via email, phone, and virtually.

The library locations have been closed since March 17 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.