St. Louis County Library returns to curbside only service

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Library announced that it will be returning to curbside only service starting Wednesday, July 29.

In a press release, St. Louis County Library said it will be closing all 20 of its locations and switching to contactless curbside delivery to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All SLCL locations will continue to offer password-free WiFi that can be accessed from the parking lots, the library said.

The library's curbside service hours are Wednesday, July 29: Monday through Thursday from 1-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 1 -5 p.m.

All library employees will continue to follow CDC and St. Louis County guidelines including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and quarantining returned materials for 96 hours.

Drive-thru meals from Operation Food Search, and emergency diapers and period products from the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, along with other items like STEM and Outdoor learning kits will continue to be offered in the parking lots of select SLCL branches. Click here for details