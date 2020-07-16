St. Louis County Library closes Weber Road branch after employee tests positive

The library will be closed until further notice while it is disinfected

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library has closed one of its branches after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Weber Road branch on 4444 Weber Rd. will be temporarily closed while the building is disinfected, the library said Wednesday. It did not give a timeline for when it might reopen.

No further information on the employee or when they worked was provided.

The library said everyone 9 years and older is required to wear a mask in all of its branches. It has also installed plexiglass barriers and is quarantining all returned materials for 72 hours. A full list of guidelines is available on its website.

The library joins a growing lists of locations that have closed in the St. Louis area due to employees testing positive.

On Tuesday, Missouri set a new single-day high for COVID-19 cases, recording 936 new cases. On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another 888 confirmed cases, bringing the department's count to 29,714. The state's positivity rate increased from 5.71% on Tuesday to 5.74%.

St. Louis County has reported 8,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, including 261 new cases over the last 24 hours.