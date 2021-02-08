St. Louis County judge issues temporary ruling against mask mandate

The temporary restraining order will be in place until Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A mask mandate cannot be enforced in St. Louis County -- for now. A St. Louis County judge Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against the mandate.

Judge Nellie Ribaudo ruled that county council members are within their rights to terminate the mask mandate, which they did during a meeting last month.

"In making this decision the court is not entering the politicization of wearing a mask but determining if Section 67.265 RSMO gives the St. Louis County Counsel the power and authority to terminate the July 26, 2021 Face Covering Order," Judge Ribaudo wrote. "The court’s ruling in no way speaks to or determines the wisdom of the St. Louis County Counsel vote to terminate the Face Covering Order.

The temporary restraining order will be in place until the next court hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Council members said they did not necessarily oppose a mandate, but took issue with the fact that County Executive Sam Page issued it without consulting the council. St. Louis County Council member Lisa Clancy said she plans to introduce legislation during the county council meeting this week.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued the St. Louis County health department over the mandate and called the judge's ruling a victory.

“Today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office delivered a huge win for the people of St. Louis County and obtained a temporary restraining order, halting the enforcement of the mask mandate,” Schmitt's office said in a news release. “This is an important, hard-fought victory, but our fight against unreasonable and unconstitutional government overreach continues.”

However, the judge said there is "no victory while the COVID-19 virus remains a significant threat to public health and there is no question it remains a significant threat to public health."

St. Louis County Executive Same Page issued a statement on Twitter, requesting that people wear a mask despite the ruling.

"We are disappointed in the judge’s decision as more and more mask requirements are put in place across the country to help slow this deadly virus," Page wrote. "The CDC recommends wearing masks in public places and we ask everyone to follow that guidance as we continue our vaccine efforts."

