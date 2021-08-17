St. Louis County's mask mandate back in court Tuesday

The mandate has been on hold while it plays out in court

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday will mark another chapter in the mask mandate saga in St. Louis County.

The current mandate issued by the St. Louis County Health Department and County Executive Dr. Sam Page's office is on hold while a suit by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is resolved in court.

On Aug. 3, Judge Nellie Ribaudo granted a temporary restraining order against the mandate being enforced until the issue could be heard in court on Aug. 17.

Tuesday's hearing is set for 9:30 a.m.

At issue is whether or not a county-wide mask mandate can be enforced since it was rescinded a day later by the St. Louis County Council.

The council has voted against two mask mandates in three weeks. The first vote on July 27 was to rescind the health department's mask order.

Some council members said they didn't like how Page's office didn't consult with them before issuing such an order. Other members have also expressed concern about government overreach.

At the Aug.10 meeting, the council voted against enacting its own mask mandate introduced by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy.

The mask issue could be heard again at Tuesday's council meeting.

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway is requesting two bills regarding masks mandates be introduced at the meeting. One bill specifically calls for masks to be worn in county buildings. Dunaway and Clancy have voiced concerns about the large, mostly mask-less crowds at previous council meetings.

A vote is not scheduled for tonight.