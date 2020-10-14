Councilmember accused of 'stuffing the comment box' in St. Louis County mask mandate debate

County Executive Sam Page said a councilmember was trying to make it look like there were more people against the mandate than there actually were

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Tuesday night, the St. Louis County Council voted to not just read a select handful of public comments on health orders, like the mask mandate, like they have done at previous meetings. Instead, they voted to hear from everyone – all 2,000+ comments submitted by residents.

Wednesday morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page shed some light on the sudden change.

Page accused a councilmember of “stuffing the comment box” to make it look like there were far more people against the mask mandate than there actually were. He said when the council only selected some of the comments, it artificially inflated the appearance that the majority of public comments were anti-mask.

“Last night some of the council members discovered that another council member had been stuffing the comment box and then working to limit comments at the council meetings so that only the minority of people in St. Louis County who are opposed to mask mandates would be heard,” Page said during his regularly scheduled briefing Wednesday morning.

He said awareness that the council was considering removing the mask mandate prompted even more residents to send in their comments.

“And when the previous actions of the council over the past few months to limit comments to only people who were opposed to mask mandates were discovered, a lot of council members were upset. And they wanted to make sure that the other side was also heard,” Page explained.

He said that’s why the council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to allow all comments to be read. As of about 9 p.m. Tuesday the council had heard fewer than 75 of the more than 2,000 emails. Reading through all of them could take several days.

Page said Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy was upset to learn about the tactics used by a fellow councilmember and that she was a driving force behind making sure everyone’s voice is heard.

“She was upset, and she should be,” Page said.

5 On Your Side emailed Clancy’s office Wednesday morning for further comment.

Once the council reads through the comments, they’re expected to vote on bills that could shift control over how public health orders – like a mask mandate or restrictions on youth sports and businesses – are handled.

The bills would take power away from Page and the health director and give it to the council, including one that says any mandate of more than 15 days would require the council's approval.