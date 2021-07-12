St. Louis County ends mask mandate

The acting health director cited the recent ruling from a Cole County circuit judge that ordered local health orders are illegal and should be lifted.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The confusion over whether there is a mask mandate in St. Louis County was cleared up Thursday morning – the mandate has been rescinded.

Acting St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan sent a letter stating the mandate is no more and it was removed from the county website. In it, he cites the recent ruling from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green that ordered local health orders are illegal and should be lifted.

Green said the orders violate the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. He ordered all existing health orders issued by local health officials are “null and void.”

“I issued a Face Covering Order on September 27, 2021. On November 22, a Judgement was issued in Shannon Robinson, et al. v. Department of Health and Senior Services, Case No. 20AC-CC00515, pending in the Circuit Court of Cole County. The September 27, 2021 Face Covering Order was removed from the County website. It is now rescinded,” Khan wrote in his letter Thursday morning.

The acting health director said he has recommended a new face mask mandate in the weeks since that ruling, but the County Council has declined to act on the measures.

“I continue to strongly recommend that St. Louis County residents and guests wear masks indoors in public spaces. Masks save lives,” he wrote.

St. Louis County’s mask mandates have been caught up in controversy, confusion, court hearings and lawsuits, which have only increased in the last couple weeks following the ruling.

This week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters to public health departments and public schools ordering them to stop enforcing public health measures, like mask mandates and quarantine orders, unless they were passed after the judge’s ruling and follow state statutes.