ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is looking for medical professionals to possibly come back to work as COVID-19 continues to spread in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who was a practicing anesthesiologist for more than 20 years, put out the call online Thursday.

“Some of you are doctors, nurses or other healthcare providers who have recently retired or perhaps are in an administrative or non-clinical role. Some of you are mental health professionals perhaps with a little extra time in your day,” Page said in a YouTube video.

“We need your help in St. Louis County, and we need your help now,” he continued.

Page said in the coming weeks the hospital systems in the St. Louis area could be overwhelmed by coronavirus patients needing treatment.

“We need your help to prevent that from happening,” Page said in his plea.

St. Louis County is asking for medical professionals to volunteer now should the need arise in the future.

Healthcare workers who are interested in volunteering should head to the county’s website at stlcorona.com to fill out their information. They also can email medicalvolunteer@stlouisco.com.

“We need your help to make sure everyone gets the treatment that they need,” Page said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker put out a similar call for help. The state has 450 former medical professionals who've already submitted applications to come back to work to support the state's coronavirus response.

