St. Louis County officer goes home after fighting COVID-19

Sgt. John Wilson sat outside for the first time and watched as fellow officers and friends held a drive-by parade to show him their support

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After more than two months in the hospital fighting COVID-19, St. Louis County Sgt. John Wilson is finally home.

Friday morning, Wilson left Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital with his wife, Melissa, and their daughter at his side.

He sat outside for the first time and watched as fellow officers and friends held a drive-by parade to show him their support.

The St. Louis County Police Department also shared a video of Melissa thanking everyone who has supported their family through this difficult time.

“We’re touched, we’re blessed, we’re thankful,” Melissa said in the video.

Wilson is an 18-year veteran of the St. Louis County Police Department.