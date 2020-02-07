COVID-19 hospital admissions down across St. Louis area

New hospital admissions decreased from 22 to 11 according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force

ST. LOUIS — New hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are down, according to data provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force. New hospital admissions decreased from 22 on Wednesday to 11 on Thursday.

Below are the data points provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force on July 2: The data is lagged two days.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions decreased from 18 to 17

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 139 to 142

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 154 to 153

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 93 to 105

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased from 40 to 44

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators from 23 to 21

Across the system hospitals, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged Wednesday. A total of 2,925 COVID-19 patients have been discharged since the pandemic began.

The task force will hold its next briefing on Friday.