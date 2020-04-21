St. Louis County parks remain closed after stay-at-home order extended

St. Louis County Parks posted on its Facebook page to remind people that parks, trailers and facilities will remain closed after April 22

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page extended the county’s stay-at-home order indefinitely last week.

It was originally supposed to end on April 22.

St. Louis County Parks posted on its Facebook page to remind people that parks, trailers and facilities will remain closed after April 22. It also said all programs, activities, events and rentals are canceled through at least May 15.

“Normally we would love to have County Parks full of people enjoying the outdoors and we hope to have them back open as soon as possible,” it wrote in part on Facebook.

Many of the people commenting on the post are not happy with the decision.

“I really wish you would open the parks back up for walking to ease the crowds elsewhere,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “absolutely ridiculous.”

Page said officials will “reassess” the situation in May. In a briefing on April 20, Page said when the county begins to loosen restrictions, they will be gradual, and he said those conversations will begin in mid-May.

Page’s next briefing will be at 8:30 a.m. on April 22.

There are 2,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis County and 88 people have died due to complications from the virus.

In the City of St. Louis, parks remain open. Earlier this month, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she came up with the decision with the help of local health officials. Playgrounds and courts to play sports are closed in the city.