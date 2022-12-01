St. Louis County pharmacy 'committed to fight against COVID-19' amid rising cases

"I am glad to see more people getting tested and vaccinated, but we are in the long haul because I just want this to end," said Rebecca Mawuenyega.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — For nearly a year, pharmacist Rebecca Mawuenyega and her team at Dellwood Pharmacy in north St. Louis County have been on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.

"Providing service to the community has been our main focus and we have to be safe," said Mawuenyga.

Since March of last year, the family-owned pharmacy of 15 years has administered COVID vaccines.

In June, they added testing to their repertoire.

"This virus has really affected us as a city because we are seeing more people testing positive. I can safely say that one in three people we are seeing are testing positive," added Mawuenyega.

What's more, she said a week before Christmas, omicron cases in the county increased, which prompted more people to flood her pharmacy.

The crowds were so big at times they had to move from their small pharmacy near West Florissant and Chambers Road to down the street to the Dellwood Recreation Center.

"We're very pleased with the number of people we're seeing coming to get tested and equally pleased with the number of people trying to get either booster doses or their first doses of the vaccine," said Rebecca Mawuenyega.

Interestingly, as of July of 2021, 46% of residents in St. Louis County were fully-vaccinated. 52% had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Six months later, as of January 2022, about 61% of people living in St. Louis County are fully-vaccinated and 68% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Today, the Dellwood Pharmacy team saw about 210 people.

Of that number, 170 got tested for covid-19 and the other 40 people were vaccinated.

"I never had a body ache like that," said 74-year-old Virdlean Paris.

Last year, Paris battled COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. On Wednesday, the lucky survivor got tested.

"I just think everybody has to do their part to help one another you know be safe," said Paris.

"It was easy," said 58-year-old Beverly Jones of her COVID test.

Yet she admits, she's still hesitant about a vaccine.

"I'm glad to say I've been healthy. I've been fighting getting a vaccine since the beginning. I just don't think that they did enough research," said Jones.

Meantime, nearly two years into the pandemic, the undaunted pharmacist in north St. Louis County keeps fighting.

"Yes, I am tired. I need a vacation, but I just want this to end, so whatever I can do to make it end, it has to happen," said Rebecca Mawuenyega.

Mawuenyega and her team offer free COVID tests and vaccinations at the Dellwood Recreation Center Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The center is located at 10266 West Florissant Avenue.

They also administer COVID-19 tests and vaccinations at Dellwood Pharmacy on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.