St. Louis County police officer tests positive for the coronavirus

A spokesperson said it is unknown how the person contracted the virus. The employee is one of the more than 6,900 confirmed positive cases reported in the county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed a commissioned police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the fifth employee of the department who has tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

All other employees who had previously tested positive have since returned to work.

A spokesperson said it is unknown how the person contracted the virus. The employee is one of the more than 6,900 confirmed positive cases reported in St. Louis County.

“Potentially affected work areas have been thoroughly cleaned and no other associated cases are known at this time,” a spokesperson said in an email.

The fourth St. Louis County Police Department employee who had tested positive has since returned to duty. That case was reported on June 8.