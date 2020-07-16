2 more St. Louis County Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

In total, 10 employees of the department have tested positive for the virus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more employees of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 10.

One is a police officer while the other serves as a staff member of the department. The department said it doesn’t know how the police officer contracted the virus, but it believes the staff member contracted it outside of work.

The department said the two cases are not related to one another. Any affected work areas and vehicles have been thoroughly cleaned.

Starting Friday, the department will be re-instituting proactive measures to minimize the virus’ impact on the department and those it serves, according to a press release.

It will be temporarily modifying how officers will respond to non-emergency calls for service and the ability to report incidents over the phone.

“It is of paramount importance that the health and safety of our first responders and our citizens be considered in all of our interactions. These adjustments are meant to help maintain a high standard of uninterrupted service to our community and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” department spokesperson Sgt. Ben Granda said in the release.

The department said no call will go unanswered and people should continue to call police when they feel it is necessary.