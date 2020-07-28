St. Louis County police officer, staff member test positive for COVID-19

The officer and the staff member are the 12th and 13th members of the department to test positive

According to a department spokesperson, the officer is a member of the division of patrol, the largest of the four divisions within the St. Louis County Police Department that maintains eight county and municipal precincts. The spokesperson said it is unknown where he contracted the virus.

The professional staff member contracted it outside of work, the spokesman said.

Potentially affected work areas and cars have been deep cleaned.

Eight of the 13 employees of the police department who have tested positive have recovered and returned to work.

The St. Louis County Health Department has reported 11,507 COVID-19 cases and 636 deaths.

County Executive Sam Page announced new restrictions Monday aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.