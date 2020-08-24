Nearly 2 dozen St. Louis County Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Of the 22 employees who have contracted the virus since March, 18 have recovered and returned to work

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County police officer who works in the operational support division has tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Monday.

This is the 22nd employee within the department who has contracted the virus.

The department said it does not know how the officer contracted COVID-19. Any potentially affected work areas and vehicles have been cleaned.