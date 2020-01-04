ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is warning businesses that it will not tolerate non-compliance with the county's stay-at-home order.

During the order, only essential businesses such as hospitals, grocery stores and gas stations are allowed to keep their doors open to the public.

It is a class A misdemeanor to violate the order. The department said Wednesday that non-essential businesses that remain open should "expect enforcement action to begin in the near future."

"This is a challenging time for everyone in our community," the department said in a press release.

"We continue to encourage our businesses to comply with the Stay at Home Order which went into effect on March 23, 2020. By complying with this order, we can minimize the spread of COVID-19, and therefore limit the economic impact this virus has on our community."

The department asked the public to report businesses violating the order by emailing countycounselorcovid19@stlouisco.com or filling out a form here.

To view the complete stay-at-home order, including details of what constitutes an essential business, click here.

