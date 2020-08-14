x
St. Louis County adds 3 pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

The first pop-up testing site will be open this weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has added three pop-up coronavirus testing locations scheduled throughout the month of August.

All testing is done by appointment only and can be done by clicking here. All testing locations are open from 8 a.m. to noon.

The locations include:

  • Mehlville High School –3200 Lemay Ferry Rd.
    • Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16
  • North Kirkwood Middle School –11287 Manchester Rd.
    • Saturday Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23
  • Gotsch Middle School – 8348 South Laclede Station Rd.
    • Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30

Click here for a full list of testing locations in the county.

