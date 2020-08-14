St. Louis County adds 3 pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has added three pop-up coronavirus testing locations scheduled throughout the month of August.
All testing is done by appointment only and can be done by clicking here. All testing locations are open from 8 a.m. to noon.
The locations include:
- Mehlville High School –3200 Lemay Ferry Rd.
- Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16
- North Kirkwood Middle School –11287 Manchester Rd.
- Saturday Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23
- Gotsch Middle School – 8348 South Laclede Station Rd.
- Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30
Click here for a full list of testing locations in the county.