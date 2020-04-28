St. Louis County reporting 2,965 total COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths

St. Louis County has the most confirmed cases and most deaths across the state

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is reporting 2,965 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 28.

The county reported 20 new deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 157.

On April 27, Missouri reported a total of 7,171 cases and 288 deaths. Governor Mike Parson also outlined the first phase of the state’s plan to reopen on May 4.

