St. Louis County reporting 2,965 total COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is reporting 2,965 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 28.
The county reported 20 new deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 157.
St. Louis County has the most confirmed cases and most deaths across the state.
On April 27, Missouri reported a total of 7,171 cases and 288 deaths. Governor Mike Parson also outlined the first phase of the state’s plan to reopen on May 4.
For a list of cases by zip code, click here.
