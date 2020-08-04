ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has requested help from the Missouri National Guard in the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a formal request sent to Gov. Mike Parson Tuesday, Page said the county needs help transporting patients and equipment, as well as additional security at hospitals, the county warehouse and a temporary homeless shelter set up by the county.

The county also needs extra medical technicians at its triage and testing sites, Page said.

"Saving lives is our top priority. Tragically, we know this deadly virus will continue to spread for weeks and take a larger toll than what we have experienced so far," Page wrote in his request.

"More resources are necessary to ensure that we can adequately handle the challenges coming our way, including helping our residents meet their most basic needs."

Page said having National Guard members help with transportation will free up health care professionals to focus on patients.

“During this challenging time, these young women and men will be an invaluable asset,” Page said in a Wednesday statement.

On March 27, Parson signed an executive order that will mobilize the Missouri National Guard to assist in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Adjutant General Levon Cumpton said the National Guard was "ready and poised" to help local authorities in their coronavirus response.

"The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate," Cumpton said.

