St. Louis County to move restaurant, bar curfew from 10 to 11

The new curfew begins Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is extending a curfew for restaurants and bars.

County Executive Sam Page announced the changes Sunday after consulting with a group of restaurant owners. The curfew is moving from 10 to 11 p.m.

Page said for more restrictions to be lifted, there needs to be more vaccinations.

“We must have more shots in arms before we can think about making substantive changes or protocols.” Page said. “The vaccine supply must be greater we continue to nudge, prod and beg our federal governments to get vaccine into community more quickly.”

Restaurants will still operate at 25 percent capacity.