St. Louis County restaurant owners welcome loosened restrictions after federal stimulus talks halt

St. Louis County restaurants reopened indoor dining rooms to 50% capacity, but the boost comes after another blow: the president canceled talks on a second stimulus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — University City's Taco Buddha is operating in the black after overhauling their business model. All sales are curbside, a necessity for a restaurant with very limited indoor space.

"We only have 24 seats," owner Kurt Eller said.

Before they fine-tuned their system, Eller used PPP money to keep staffers working this spring. He says the second round of economic stimulus funding is vital for businesses that are still struggling, and he calls the President's order to cancel negotiations "a shame."

"Small businesses — i.e. restaurants are really going to suffer because of that, so it's unfortunate," Eller said.

"That's like the rug being pulled from under you again," Bridgett Lewis said while sitting on the patio of her Ferguson restaurant Drake's Place.

Lewis said they're doing everything they can to keep the business afloat, but the less restrictive capacity limits aren't beneficial at Drake's Place when they have to block off a whole row as "seating not available."

"Our restaurant is very small, and — in order to stay in compliance with the social distancing — we still have to keep ours down under 50%. We're still at like 25%," Lewis said.

Lewis just reworked their menu with more cost-conscious offerings, but 50% of their sales are still takeout.

"People are still afraid to dine in. The patio helped some, but that is going to be gone soon due to the cold weather coming in," she said.

One restaurant that expects a boost from the capacity changes is Crazy Bowls & Wraps, with locations across the St. Louis region.

Owner Keith Kitsis said the change is bigger than just the extra seats. It's about messaging.