Event organizers must submit safety plans to St. Louis County health department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Anyone planning a public entertainment event in St. Louis County will have to submit a health safety plan to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

The safety plan must outline how organizers will meet requirements of coronavirus public health orders. Events include fall festivals, concerts, drive-in movies, Octoberfest celebrations and Halloween gatherings.

The plan should be submitted to the health department at least 30 days before the event. Events cannot take place without approval from the department, according to a press release.

Every plan must comply with all applicable restrictions including gathering and capacity limitations. The health department said the plans are meant to “provide for proper social distancing, cleaning and other safety measures to protect the public.”