STLCC hosts special vaccination event designed for St. Louis County school personnel

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Teachers and other school personnel were the targets of a mass vaccination event held Tuesday and Wednesday at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley.

Ongoing education, with kids consistently in school, is the goal for most parents. Health officials believe getting school staff vaccinated for COVID-19 is a step toward that goal.

Appointments are needed for the two-day event, which focuses on public, private and parochial school staff members.

“I think everyone understands that for the vast majority of students, in-person learning is the best option,” said Christopher Ave, communications director for the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. “To do that we really need to get our school personnel protected, and this is how to do it.”

Officials hope to vaccinate as many as 2,300 people at the two-day event.

“I hope it can help us when we do get students back in the buildings,” said Alexis Brewer, a Hazelwood School District counselor.

Missouri National Guard members have become a staple at these vaccination events. At this one, 38 Air National Guard members served as a workforce multiplier.

“I have a team that will work traffic control," Master Sgt. Kirsten Inwood said, "I’ve got someone upstairs who is in charge of data entry and the different software the state is using for different shots.”