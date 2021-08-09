Here's how many COVID cases and quarantines were reported the first week of school in St. Louis County

The numbers don't paint a total picture of how many students and staff members tested positive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The first week of class ended with hundreds of COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 people in quarantine across schools in St. Louis County – and that’s not even a complete count, according to the county.

County Executive Sam Page shared the health department’s preliminary report on virus cases in schools Wednesday morning. He said the county didn’t have data from every school district, but it was enough to show how the beginning of the school year got underway.

Data from 17 of the county’s 23 public school districts and 41 of the approximately 150 private schools showed:

373 student cases of COVID-19

56 staff cases of COVID-19

1,318 individuals quarantined

Number of schools with cases:

16 schools with more than 5 cases

18 schools with 3-4 cases

212 schools with 1-2 cases

In-school transmission:

At least 15 instances of likely in-school transmission reported to the county health department

Some of those resulted in numerous additional positive cases

Page added there are several reasons why those numbers are likely higher.

“We know these numbers are artificially low, given that the data comes from only one week of classes, not all school districts have reported their numbers and many children being exposed to COVID are not being tested,” Page said.

Data from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health showed in the two weeks before Sept. 1, the average rate of new cases among kids 10-14 years old increased by 44%. The positivity rate was 16.2%, which is higher than the community average of 9.8%.

“This underscores the urgent need for more testing and adherence to robust prevention measures to bring transmission under control,” the health department wrote in its two-week data breakdown.

“The level of transmission among our children is much too high,” Page added.

He called on parents and school officials to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools, noting that the delta variant has shown to be more easily transmissible, especially among children. He stressed the importance of wearing masks even when they’re not required, those 12 and older getting vaccinated and getting tested if exposed to the virus.

Page said some school districts have run into issues with families not cooperating health guidelines, including isolating, quarantining or getting tested when asked. A couple of examples were given in the county health department's school data report released Wednesday morning, which can be read in its entirety at the bottom of this story.

In one example, two parents tested positive for COVID-19.

He urged families to follow the direction of school officials, including teachers, administrators and health workers.

“Remember, we all have the same goal to keep our kids in school. That’s where they learn best. Keep them in the classroom. Let’s all work together to reduce COVID transmission,” Page said.

One St. Louis County school community, in particular, is dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases. Missouri health department data shows the Hazelwood community is near the top of the state’s list with more than 80 children being diagnosed in the past two weeks.

The Hazelwood School District tracks COVID cases and quarantines on its website dashboard. Tuesday, out of nearly 17,000 students, the district has more than 800 children who are actively quarantined.

There are several other districts in the St. Louis area where hundreds of students are currently quarantined. More than 340 kids are quarantined in Fort Zumwalt, and more than 270 are quarantined in Wentzville.

Unlike Hazelwood, those districts do not have mask mandates.