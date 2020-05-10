St. Louis County to announce easing of restrictions on youth sports, business capacity Monday

Doug Moore, a spokesman for Page's office, said football is one of the sports that will have restrictions eased

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce the easing of restrictions on youth sports and the number of people allowed inside businesses Monday morning.

Doug Moore, a spokesman for Page's office, said football is one of the sports that will have restrictions eased. More details would be announced at Page's briefing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Lawrence K. Roos Administration Building, Moore said.

On Sept. 23, Page announced new guidelines that allowed middle school students will be able to participate in both moderate-contact and high-contact sports.

Under the new guidelines, which went into effect on Sept. 28, high school students will be allowed to participate in moderate-contact sports, like soccer and baseball. However, they were still not able to participate in high-contact sports, including football and basketball.

During the Sept. 23 briefing, Page said the positivity rate among 15 to 19-year-olds has dropped from 20% to around 7% in the last few weeks.

"This means more of those adolescents are getting tested and more of those test results are coming back negative," he said. "Those are the kind of results that we want to see. We need to see it continue. We need to see kids continue to get tested."

Page said he expected to make more announcements regarding high school athletics in the coming weeks.

Page's spokesman did not say what changes could be coming for business capacity.